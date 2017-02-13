Cannavaro: 'Mertens amazed us'

By Football Italia staff

Former Napoli defender Paolo Cannavaro admits that Dries Mertens 'has amazed us' with his goals this term.

The 35-year-old, who plays for Sassuolo assessed the current state of affairs at his former side before they take on Real Madrid in midweek.

"Napoli’s mission is to come back to impress in the Champions League, thanks to Sarri’s system of play," Cannavaro told La Repubblica.

"In Madrid Napoli will play, of this I am convinced. We’re talking about an open confrontation, because this team can embarrass anyone.

"When [Gonzalo] Higuain left, it was up to [Arkadiusz] Milik to score goals. When he got injured, the responsibility fell to Dries, and he amazed us.

"I’m amazed only by his role, given that his quality has never been in doubt. Other than a false nine, he’s a real quality striker.

"[Lorenzo] Insigne feels the weight of a player who has to make a difference and then he succeeds."

"We have been unfair and heaped excessive criticism on [Pepe] Reina. Pepe has a great character and is his own main weapon.

"Good on him, he has responded as only a champion knows how to do."

