Lazio target 'new Donnarumma'

By Football Italia staff

Lazio are reportedly looking at 18-year-old Toulouse goalkeeper Alban Lafont, dubbed ‘the new Gianluigi Donnarumma’ by the Press.

Calciomercato.it reports that current stopper Federico Marchetti – under contract until 2018 – may leave this summer, meaning that the Biancocelesti are already seeking a replacement.

The report suggests that the club are already considering options such as Red Star ‘keeper Pierrick Cros, Mattia Perin of Genoa, and Juventus stopper Neto, but sporting director Igli Tare is also looking at Lafont.

Starting as fifth-choice at Toulouse in the 2015-16 season, a poor run of results saw Coach Dominique Arribage turn to the then 16-year-old, following the lead of Sinisa Mihajlovic with Donnarumma.

Becoming the youngest goalkeeper to make his Ligue 1 debut, Lafont has never looked back, commanding a regular first-team place and putting clubs such as Lazio on alert.

Image via TFC.info

