Isla: 'Sorry Mum for Juve performance'

By Football Italia staff

Cagliari right back Mauricio Isla has apologised to his mother for his performance against former side Juventus on Sunday night.

The Chilean was owned by the Bianconeri between 2012 and 2016, spending loan spells with QPR and Marseille during this time.

The 29-year-old made 30 appearances in black and white before joining Cagliari for €4m in summer 2016, and apologised for his performance that saw Juventus take all three points with a 2-0 victory.

"I was not at my best against Juventus,” Isla told Radiolinea. “I'm sorry because I disappointed my mother who raised me by making so many sacrifices.

I did not give more than 60%, and for this I apologise."

