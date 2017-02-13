Reina: 'I can't lose to Real'

By Football Italia staff

Madrid-born goalkeeper Pepe Reina insists that he 'cannot lose against Real' when his Napoli side take on Los Merengues on Wednesday.

The Partenopei are very much the underdogs when the take on the holders of the competition, but the former Barcelona youth product issued a rallying cry to his teammates.

"I can not lose this match," Reina told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Napoli will have to take to the field without any sort of complex. This [Maurizio] Sarri team, with the speed and quality that it possesses, can get a result against anyone.

"They must, however, believe in themselves and their chance of winning.

"There is no reason to be afraid. If Napoli were to lose, they will do so against the European champions. Nothing will happen.

"If they win on the other hand, they will prove to be a phenomenon, changing forever from a personal perspective.

"I expect the best from this match: that Napoli play, run, suffer, fight and make sacrifices."

