Banega to China for €25m?

By Football Italia staff

Reports in the Spanish Press suggest that Inter midfielder Ever Banega could be close to a €25m move to China.

The Argentinian midfielder joined the club from Sevilla as a free agent in the summer, and has so far failed to make a significant impact with the Nerazzurri.

According to Estadio Deportivo, the 28-year-old could move on before the summer, with the transfer window still open until the end of February.

The Spanish newspaper suggests that Coach Fabio Cannavaro is keen to bring Banega to his Tianjin Quanjian side, with an offer of €25m set to arrive, along with an €8m salary offer for the player.

Banega missed the weekend’s match with Empoli due to injury, but the Spanish report insists that this is a sub-plot to disguise the forthcoming transfer.

A €25m profit would certainly come in useful for Inter, as they look to comply with Financial Fair Play Regulations.

