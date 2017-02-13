Gandini: 'The world's a reporter'

By Football Italia staff

Roma CEO Umberto Gandini insists Radja Nainggolan was 'expressing a personal opinion', but 'the world is a reporter'.

The Belgian was filmed by a supporter saying that he "hated Juventus" and they "always win with a penalty or a free-kick".

"Radja expressed a personal opinion, and in Italy there’s no more time for reaction to opinion, Gandini told Radio Anch'io Sport.

"He did it in a private circumstance, and this became public in unspeakable ways but it is the risk of today’s world of communication, where we have all become reporters."

The chief then discussed the futures of Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi, both of whom have spent their entire careers with the club.

"Francesco is a Roma player, he has a contract until June and it's up to him to decide what his future will be.

"He has already an agreement in place to get into senior management at the club, and will address the issue at the correct moment.

"Totti outside of Roma is unthinkable, he’s is an icon of Italian and world football.

"De Rossi? He too is in conversation with the club but Daniele has a place at Roma."

