Gandini: 'EL harder than you think!'

By Football Italia staff

Roma CEO Umberto Gandini insists that winning the Europa League is 'harder than you think'.

The Giallrossi take on Villarreal at El Madrigal on Thursday evening, and the ex-Milan director shared his desire to bring the trophy to Rome.

But what about progress in the league?

"We are doing very well and chasing Juventus is the main theme of this season," Gandini told Radio Anch'io.

"We have seven points less but there are still many games left, and we are confident that we can continue believing in ourselves, trying to bridge the gap.

"Winning the Europa League is harder than you think, would be the first for an Italian team and is a title that is missing in the trophy cabinet of Roma."

Coach Luciano Spalletti has a contract only until the end of the current campaign, so what does the future hold for him at the club?

"With our Coach the dialogue is constant and transparent, we see him very often in Trigoria.

"The aim of the club is to continue with Luciano as long as possible, and his is to win and create important results.

"The club respect the position of Spalletti, we'll talk at the appropriate time and evaluate together the conditions to continue in the best possible way.

"The team is competitive and I can guarantee that it will be this in the future, we have a skeleton, an extraordinary backbone with [Wojciech] Szczesny, [Federico] Fazio, [Radja] Nainggolan and [Edin] Dzeko and we will continue to work on this basis."

