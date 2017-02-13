Juve face Sanchez competition

By Football Italia staff

Juventus will have to do battle with PSG in order to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, reports in England say.

According to the Daily Mirror, Arsenal face a major dilemna over whether to let his 18 month contract run down, or cash in whilst his value is high.

The Gunners have reportedly offered £180,000 a week to the former Udinese man but this has fallen short of his demands.

Sanchez scored twice against Hull at the weekend to return to the top of the Premier League scoring charts, with 17 strikes in total.

With eight assists on top of this impressive tally, Juventus are said to want to include him in their squad to form a trio with Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.