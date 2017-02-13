Fenucci: 'We must help referees'

By Football Italia staff

Bologna executive Claudio Fenucci has joined those who have called for Video Assistant Referees after controversial decisions at the weekend.

The Rossoblu were defeated by Sampdoria on Sunday, with the referee awarding a penalty for a non-existent handball.

The calls come after President of the Referees’ Association Marcello Nicchi admitted he was ‘disappointed’ by errors in recent Serie A matches.

"We have to get help from technology,” Fenucci told reporters after the match.

"For the respect I have for the history of Bologna, for the players and for its fans, I am forced to talk about referees.

"There are too many controversial episodes, one after another, and so it is only right to take a stand and call for more attention and professionalism from the referees.

"There was no penalty. We can only accelerate the process of introducing the technology so as to avoid blunders like this.

"Even in Rome against Lazio was a penalty that was totally invented. We must help our referees."

