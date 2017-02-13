NEWS
Monday February 13 2017
Lazio name squad for Milan
By Football Italia staff

Lazio have named their 24-man squad for tonight’s Serie A clash with Milan as Luis Alberto is the Aquile’s only absence.

Alberto has made just appearances for Lazio since arriving from Liverpool last summer, and the midfielder picked up a knee injury in training over the weekend – his third setback of the campaign.

Other than that, Simone Inzaghi has all other 24 players at his disposal, including stars Lucas Biglia, Felipe Anderson and reported Milan target Keita Balde Diao.

Lazio squad for Milan: Marchetti, Strakosha, Vargic; Basta, Bastos, de Vrij, Hoedt, Lukaku, Patric, Radu, Wallace; Biglia, Crecco, Anderson, Lulic, Milinkovic-Savic, Mohamed, Murgia, Parolo; Djordjevic, Immobile, Keita, Lombardi, Tounkara

