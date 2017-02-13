‘Juve missed out on Ronaldo’

By Football Italia staff

Former Juventus sporting director Gianni Di Marzio has revealed that the Bianconeri missed out on Cristiano Ronaldo in 2002 due to Marcelo Salas.

Ronaldo ultimately left Sporting CP for Manchester United in 2003, going on to become one of the best players in the history of football, but Di Marzio claims he “took” the then-teenager to Turin a year before, only for ex-Chile and Lazio striker Salas to opt against heading the other way.

“When I was working for Juventus, I called Turin and said he was going to be the best player in the world, obviously behind [Diego] Maradona,” Di Marzio is quoted as saying by Marca.

“I negotiated a deal and took Cristiano to Turin in 2002 to sign for Juventus.

“But Salas didn’t accept the swap deal. For a few million euros, Salas didn’t want to go and he later ended up at River Plate.

“That is how Juventus lost Cristiano Ronaldo. [Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes] knows this story very well.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.