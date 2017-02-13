Pescara weigh up Oddo successors?

By Football Italia staff

Pescara are reportedly weighing up veterans Luigi De Canio and Ivo Iaconi to replace Massimo Oddo, whose resignation remains unconfirmed.

According to Gazzamercato, Oddo handed in his notice after Pescara’s 5-3 defeat to Torino on Sunday, but the club have yet to make a decision on the Coach.

In the meantime, the Delfini are said to be looking at alternatives to the former Milan and Italy defender, with De Canio “their first choice”.

The 57-year-old [pictured, right] last managed Udinese for the final three months of 2015-16 but left last summer, having narrowly guided the Zebrette to Serie A safety.

The former Napoli and Queens Park Rangers boss, however, would want to be given the freedom to plan for next season and subsequently an 18-month contract.

Pescara’s other option is reportedly Iaconi, who took the side to Serie B during a three-year spell in charge between 2001 and 2004 but has not coached since 2014.

If neither comes to fruition then youth-team boss Davide Riuscitti may be promoted until the summer.

Pescara’s only win this term came by the virtue of Sassuolo fielding an ineligible player back in August, leaving the former some 13 points adrift at the bottom of Serie A.

