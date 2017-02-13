Diawara ‘can’t wait for Madrid’

By Football Italia staff

The agent of Amadou Diawara says the Napoli midfielder “can’t wait” to face Real Madrid and that Coach Maurizio Sarri deserves “a lot of credit”.

Diawara has missed just five games for Napoli since making his debut for the club in mid-October, putting him in line to feature against Madrid in Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Amadou is very focused. As you can imagine, he’s preparing meticulously for this incredible game, which is eagerly awaited by the city, fans and team,” Daniele Piraino told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“The idea of ​​playing Madrid certainly stimulates him, and you’ll see Diawara play his part against Real’s superstars.

“Amadou can’t wait for Wednesday. He’s told me about a very positive and confident atmosphere and convinced that everyone will do their best to write themselves into the history of Napoli and Naples.

“His role is well defined and the Coach has utilised him in the best way to get the most out of him, although it must be said that having teammates like his helps him a lot.

“Yaya Toure? Maybe he will support [Diawara] and appreciate the characteristics of a lad wearing 42 in his honour.

“Amadou arrives for Madrid in top physical and mental shape and a lot of the credit must go to Sarri, who has perfectly placed him in Napoli’s tactical mechanisms.

“Diawara fell in love right away with the city and Neapolitan people. He understands Napoli’s footballing history and knows he must always do his best to repay the faith that he’s been given.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.