Mou counting on ‘versatile’ Darmian

By Football Italia staff

Jose Mourinho has revealed that he is counting on Matteo Darmian’s versatility at Manchester United.

Darmian has been in and out of the United team this season, amidst continued speculation that the full-back could return to Italy, but Mourinho made it clear he was a fan of the 27-year-old’s ability to play in several positions.

“I chose [to keep] Darmian because he can play on either side [of defence], as well as in the middle,” the former Inter boss was quoted as saying by Calciomercato.com.

“The only thing I can say about [Luke] Shaw is that he’s working well. He doesn’t have any problems and is fighting to find room for himself, but it’s not easy.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.