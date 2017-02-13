NEWS
Monday February 13 2017
Mou counting on ‘versatile’ Darmian
By Football Italia staff

Jose Mourinho has revealed that he is counting on Matteo Darmian’s versatility at Manchester United.

Darmian has been in and out of the United team this season, amidst continued speculation that the full-back could return to Italy, but Mourinho made it clear he was a fan of the 27-year-old’s ability to play in several positions.

“I chose [to keep] Darmian because he can play on either side [of defence], as well as in the middle,” the former Inter boss was quoted as saying by Calciomercato.com.

“The only thing I can say about [Luke] Shaw is that he’s working well. He doesn’t have any problems and is fighting to find room for himself, but it’s not easy.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies