‘Napoli must get at Madrid’

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Capello has urged Napoli to get at Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 as doing so on Wednesday will unsettle the Santiago Bernabeu.

There is ever-growing optimism in Italy that Napoli have what it takes to stun the 11-time European champions, and Capello explained what the Partenopei needed to do for such an outcome to possibly occur.

“Napoli will have to be very careful, not only in the first 15 minutes,” he told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“They’ll need to be good in order to avoid suffering when Real Madrid have the ball.

“Fans of Los Merengues are used to always winning and seeing great football, so they could whistle a bit if Napoli take the game to [Madrid].

“Napoli have what it takes to make life difficult for Real Madrid because they play vertically, and this could create problems for Zidane’s team.

“They have important players like Marcelo and Kroos, who are good at playing the ball in behind and this could be an important tactic.

“The full-backs Marcelo and Carvajal will play very wide and their switches in play can be problematic [for Napoli].

”Napoli should always play ball the forward quickly and never go backwards.

“Is it better to control the game or try to play it? They could try to impose their game at the Bernabeu, but they’ll be faced by star players. Good luck to Napoli.”

