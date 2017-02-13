Ramos: ‘Madrid aiming for clean sheet’

By Football Italia staff

Sergio Ramos confirms Real Madrid are looking to keep a clean sheet against Napoli “to make it a calm return leg”.

The Partenopei face the current Champions League holders at the Bernabeu on Wednesday, and the defender is looking to stop them scoring.

“Napoli are a great rival who are in a very good period of form,” Ramos acknowledged in a Facebook Live chat.

“We’ll try not to concede a goal to make it a calm return leg. We hope to get to the final, but we’ll take it one game at a time.

“We have to focus on the Champions League now, it will be very difficult. The Champions League is complicated, it’s different for the fans, but we hope we can have a good season on both fronts.

“In the League we’re ahead and it’s in our hands, but we have to do well in Europe.”

Ramos is known for his late goals, which is his favourite?

“They’re all special, but I think about the one which gave us La Decima.”

