Abodi to challenge Tavecchio

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Abodi, President of the Lega Serie B, confirms he’ll challenge Carlo Tavecchio for the leadership of the FIGC.

Tavecchio was elected as leader of the Italian federation in 2014, despite racist comments during his campaign.

In November of 2015 he was recorded making pejorative statements about homosexuals and members of the Jewish community, leading some to question his suitability for the role.

Now the head of the Lega Serie B has confirmed that he’ll stand against the current President.

“I’m officially submitting my candidacy for the Presidency of the FIGC,” Abodi confirmed to ANSA.

The election will be held on March 6.

