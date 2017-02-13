Kessie: ‘Flattered by interest, but…’

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessié is “flattered” by the interest in him but “I don’t want to go too fast”.

The Ivorian has been in excellent form this season, with six goals and an assist, leading to reported interest from Roma, Juventus, Chelsea, Liverpool and others.

“I’ve read things in the Press,” Kessié admitted, speaking to So Foot.

“I’m very flattered that clubs of that level are interested in me, that proves I’ve had a good season and I’m continuing to progress.

“I don’t want to go to fast. I don’t know if my club has had any offers, and I’m under contract. We’ll see if there’s anything we need to discuss.

“I like Bergamo, the city is nice and it’s quiet. I appreciate life in Italy, where I’ve been welcomed.”

After arriving from the Ivory Coast, Kessié was loaned to Cesena for last season and he says he learned a lot while in Serie B.

“After 15 games with Cesena, they [Atalanta] wanted me to come back early from my loan.

“I didn’t want to, I didn’t want to abandon Cesena, I wanted to finish the season there. I learned a lot from that club, they trusted me.

“On a tactical level I made tremendous progress. When I returned to Bergamo for the 2016-17 season I was fine.

“I had some playing time in Cesena, I knew Italian football better, I was up to speed. The time with Cesena did me a lot of good.”

