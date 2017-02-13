Genoa lose Gentiletti, Veloso

By Football Italia staff

Genoa have announced that Santiago Gentiletti and Miguel Veloso are suffering from injuries.

The pair both went off injured in the first half of the defeat to Napoli on Friday, and underwent medical tests today.

“Genoa CFC announces the results of the medical examinations performed on the players Santiago Gentiletti and Miguel Veloso at Istituto Il Baluardo,” a statement on the Grifone’s website begins.

“The defender [Gentiletti] was found to have a bone edema in the lower third of the right tibia, while the midfielder has an injury to the myotendinous junction of his left hamstring.”

The club has not estimated a recovery time for either player, but it’s likely they’ll have to spend at least two weeks on the sidelines.

