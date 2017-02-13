Rodriguez opens door to Fiorentina

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Rodriguez offers hope for his Fiorentina renewal, saying “I’ll have to talk with the club”.

It has been assumed that the Viola captain will leave at the end of the season, as his agent has warned that no new contract has been offered.

“My renewal?” Rodriguez considered, speaking at an Adidas event in Calenzano.

“I’ll have to talk with the club, now I want to do well with Fiorentina.”

Fiorentina face Borussia Monchengladbach in the Europa League on Thursday, and Rodriguez was also asked about that match.

“We know that in Europe the most difficult games are away from home. The most important thing will be to score in Germany, in their stadium.

“We need to improve, and in the Europa League we want to do well for ourselves and our fans. It’s an important competition which everyone wants to win.

“We want to take things slowly though, first thinking about Borussia Monchengladbach.”

