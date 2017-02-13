Liveblog: Lazio v Milan

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action to the Monday night showdown for Europe between Lazio and Milan at the Stadio Olimpico.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

Or for a closer eye on the statistics from the game, try our Live Scores Service.

Vincenzo Montella’s Rossoneri are fresh from an extraordinary victory away to Bologna when down to nine men, but are also decimated here by bans and injuries.

Simone Inzaghi has turned Lazio into genuine contenders for a place in Europe with young guns Ciro Immobile, Felipe Anderson and Keita Balde Diao.

Lazio have beaten Milan only once in their last eight Serie A meetings, home and away, losing four along with three 1-1 stalemates. Before last season’s 3-1 victory here, the Rossoneri were without a success at the Olimpico since November 2009.

Live Blog Lazio v Milan, Serie A

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.