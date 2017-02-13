Line-ups: Lazio-Milan

By Football Italia staff

Milan go with Gerard Deulofeu as a false-nine against Lazio, with Lucas Ocampos making his first start.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT. Follow the build-up and action as it happens while giving your views on the Liveblog.

The Rossoneri are looking to prove that they’re back on track, having ended a four-game losing streak with Wednesday’s dramatic nine-man win over Bologna.

Coach Vincenzo Montella has opted to start without a recognised striker, with Gianluca Lapadula and Carlos Bacca both on the bench.

Neither is in top form, as Lapadula hasn’t scored since December 12, while Bacca hasn’t found the back of the net in Serie A since January 16.

Leonel Vangioni retains his place at left-back, with Manuel Locatelli in midfield due to the continued absence of Juraj Kucka.

For the Biancocelesti, the match affords the chance to move into fourth place, putting six points between themselves and Milan in the process.

Simone Inzaghi’s side have struggled in the big games this season, losing to Juventus, Roma, Inter and the Diavolo so far.

Following the 6-2 win over Pescara last weekend, the Aquile go with the same attack, with Keita Baldé Diao and Felipe Anderson flanking Ciro Immobile.

Stefan Radu comes in for Jordan Lukaku at left-back, in the only change to Inzaghi’s side.

Lazio: Marchetti; Basta, Hoedt, De Vrij, Radu; Biglia, Milinkovic-Savic, Parolo; Keita, Felipe Anderson, Immobile

Lazio bench: Strakosha, Vargic, Gabarroni Gil, Lukaku, Djordjevic, Crecco, Fortuna, Quissanga, Lulic, Lombardi, Tounkara, Murgia

Milan: Donnarumma; Abate, Gustavo Gomez, Zapata, Vangioni; Pasalic, Locatelli, Poli; Suso, Deulofeu, Ocampos

Milan bench: Storari, Plizzari, Lapadula, Honda, Mati, Sosa, El Hilali, Zucchetti, Bacca, Bertolacci

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.