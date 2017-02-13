NEWS
Monday February 13 2017
Vangioni: ‘Happy to start again’
By Football Italia staff

Leonel Vangioni is “happy to be among the starters again” as Milan look to win “a very important game” at Lazio.

The left-back hadn’t played for the Rossoneri at all before January, and made his first start in the 1-0 win at Bologna which saw Vincenzo Montella’s side triumph with only nine-men.

Tonight’s match could be crucial for the European race, with Milan having the opportunity to draw level with the Aquile if they win at the Olimpico. Follow all the build-up on the Liveblog.

“I’m good, I’m happy to be among the starters again,” Vangioni told Milan TV.

“The team is good and we’re happy with win over Bologna but today we have another very important game that we want to win to move up the table.”

