Biglia: ‘Opportunity to beat a big team’

By Football Italia staff

Captain Lucas Biglia urges Lazio to take “the opportunity to beat a big team” against Milan tonight.

Simone Inzaghi’s men have the chance to go fourth in Serie A, but have a poor record against the leading lights. Click here to follow the action on our Liveblog.

“It’s an important game today, we have the opportunity to beat a big team,” Biglia said on Lazio Style Radio ahead of the match.

“There are still 14 games to go until the end of the season. We’re playing in front of our fans again after the undeserved defeat to Chievo.

“What we did against Pescara isn’t enough, we need to play like we did against Inter in Milan for the Coppa Italia.

“Do we need quality or hard work? Both, if we play with quality that means there will be hard work too.

“Everyone has to make themselves available and do their best, if we do that I’m sure the result will be positive.”

