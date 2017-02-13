Berlusconi wanted Montella sack?

By Football Italia staff

Reports claim Silvio Berlusconi would have sacked Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella, but the incoming Chinese owners intervened.

The Rossoneri President has agreed to sell the club to Sino-Europe Sports, so decisions are being shared between the old regime and the new one.

According to Sky Italia, friction has been growing between Berlusconi and Montella in recent weeks, not helped by a poor run of results.

Until the dramatic win over Bologna where the Diavolo were down to nine-men, Milan had been on a four-game losing streak.

They face Lazio tonight in Rome, click here to follow our Liveblog.

The tension between President and Coach got so bad, Sky claims, that Berlusconi would have sacked the tactician had the Chinese not vetoed it.

Montella has been widely praised for his Rossoneri tenure so far, having won the Supercoppa despite minimal investment in the summer.

