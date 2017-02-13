Inter meet Rodriguez agent

By Football Italia staff

Inter have met Ricardo Rodriguez’s agent tonight, reports suggest, and he could arrive in the summer for €22m.

The Wolfsburg left-back has been heavily linked with the Nerazzurri, and it’s thought his preference is to move to San Siro.

Now Corriere dello Sport is reporting that the Beneamata’s sporting director, Piero Ausilio, met with Rodriguez’s agent, Gianluca Di Domenico, at Hotel di Milano.

The Swiss international has a €22m buyout clause in his contract, so if Inter can find an agreement with his entourage, Rodriguez will join in the summer.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.