NEWS
Monday February 13 2017
Inter meet Rodriguez agent
By Football Italia staff

Inter have met Ricardo Rodriguez’s agent tonight, reports suggest, and he could arrive in the summer for €22m.

The Wolfsburg left-back has been heavily linked with the Nerazzurri, and it’s thought his preference is to move to San Siro.

Now Corriere dello Sport is reporting that the Beneamata’s sporting director, Piero Ausilio, met with Rodriguez’s agent, Gianluca Di Domenico, at Hotel di Milano.

The Swiss international has a €22m buyout clause in his contract, so if Inter can find an agreement with his entourage, Rodriguez will join in the summer.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies