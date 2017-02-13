Marchetti taken for MRI

By Football Italia staff

Lazio are concerned over Federico Marchetti’s condition, as he’s reportedly been sent immediately for an MRI.

The goalkeeper was named in the starting XI for tonight’s game against Milan, but went down with a knee injury in the warm-up. Follow that match on our Liveblog here.

According to Sky, the Biancocelesti are worried about the Italian international’s condition, and sent him straight to the Padeia clinic for an MRI scan.

That could indicate that Marchetti is spending a lengthy spell on the sidelines, as it appears the Aquile are worried about ligament damange.

