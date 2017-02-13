NEWS
Monday February 13 2017
Suso denies wasteful Lazio
By Football Italia staff

Lazio were made to pay for a series of missed chances, as Suso’s stunner earned Milan a point at the Olimpico.

The Biancocelesti were dominant, and leading through Lucas Biglia’s penalty, but the Spaniard curled in a late equaliser to prevent an injury-ravaged Diavolo from losing a fourth game in five.

Click here for a match report, or see how the action unfolded on our Liveblog.

