Suso denies wasteful Lazio

By Football Italia staff

Lazio were made to pay for a series of missed chances, as Suso’s stunner earned Milan a point at the Olimpico.



The Biancocelesti were dominant, and leading through Lucas Biglia’s penalty, but the Spaniard curled in a late equaliser to prevent an injury-ravaged Diavolo from losing a fourth game in five.

