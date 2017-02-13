Suso: ‘Deserved point for Milan’

By Football Italia staff

Suso hails “a well-deserved point” for Milan after his late goal secured a 1-1 draw with Lazio.

The Rossoneri were under the cosh for much of the game, but the Spaniard’s fantastic curling effort secured them a share of the spoils. Click here for a match report.

“We started badly,” Suso admitted, speaking to Premium Sport after the final whistle.

“They played a good game, neither team wanted to lose. It was a strange game, Lazio scored their goal at an important time, just before the break.

“After half-time we gave everything and that opened up some spaces for them, so they had some chances. It was a well-deserved point.

“Gerard Deulofeu and Lucas Ocampos? They moved well in the spaces, they had a great game. We’ll do everything to get to Europe, even if we have to improve.”

