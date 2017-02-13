Post new comment

Max Allegri's Bianconeri Century, Napoli hit 900, fast start Torino, Sassuolo early dismissal and Edin Dzeko's penalty problems as Susy Campanale rounds up the stats.

Massimiliano Allegri marked his 100th Serie A game as Juventus Coach, winning 75, drawing 13 and losing 12 with 53 clean sheets.

Gonzalo Higuain has scored eight goals in 2017, a record in Europe’s top five leagues. This was his fifth consecutive Serie A away fixture on target, closing on his personal record of six from November 2015 to February 2016. Since coming to Italy, Pipita has scored 21 braces and three hat-tricks.

Paulo Dybala provided three Serie A assists this season, two of them for Higuain.

Juventus have kept six clean sheets in seven games in 2017, more than any other side in Europe’s top five leagues. Roma are second with five in six matches. It’s the first time this season that Juve have won five rounds in a row, all with clean sheets – and all since moving to the 4-2-3-1 formation.

Victor Ibarbo made his Serie A comeback after 532 days, since Roma-Juventus on August 30, 2015.

Maurizio Sarri marked his 100th Serie A match as a tactician. Napoli have now won 900 top flight games.

Napoli extended their unbeaten run to 18 competitive games, winning 12. The last side to score more than their 57 goals after 24 rounds was Juventus in 2013-14 with 59.

Dries Mertens has provided 16 goals and four assists in Serie A this season, compared to five goals and five assists throughout all of last term.

In the last 10 rounds, Piotr Zielinski has been involved in eight goals (scoring three, assisting five).

Before this ban, Jose Callejon had played in the last 113 consecutive Serie A games. He played in 136 out of 137 rounds, missing only February 16, 2014 against Sassuolo.

Genoa are still without a Serie A victory since beating Fiorentina 1-0 in December, managing two points from eight rounds. The Grifone haven’t conquered the Stadio San Paolo in the top flight since a 1-0 result in 2009, emerging with two points from eight attempts.

Half of Milan’s last eight Serie A goals were scored in the final 10 minutes. Lazio conceded 14 of their total 28 goals this term in the last half-hour.

Suso hadn’t found the net in Serie A since the end of November. Only two players who lined up against Lazio in September were still in the Milan XI half a season later (Gianluigi Donnarumma and Suso).

Lazio have won just three of their last 38 top flight meetings with Milan, home and away, along with 17 draws and 18 defeats.

Fiorentina are still unbeaten on home turf in Serie A this season, winning half of their 12 games. Khouma Babacar has put four goals past Udinese in five meetings, making them his favourite victims, and has three goals in his last five League matches.

Borja Valero got his first Serie A goal since February 14 2016 against Inter, ending a 29-round drought.

Udinese have lost 11 of their last 12 league trips to Florence, interrupting it with a single 2-1 victory in 2007. The Friulani are without an away victory in Serie A since the 3-1 over Atalanta in December, followed by two stalemates and two defeats without finding the net.

Crotone suffered their third consecutive defeat without finding the net and are without a goal in 270 minutes of football.

Edin Dzeko has taken two Serie A penalties this term and neither was on target. Roma have received 11 spot-kicks in 24 rounds. Dzeko has scored five goals in his last four league games.

Radja Nainggolan has already matched his personal best of six Serie A goals, set last season.

Inter enjoyed their eighth Serie A home win on the bounce, a run the club hadn’t achieved since 2011. Eder hadn’t contributed both a goal and assist in a single top flight match since October 2015. He has found the net in each of his last three Serie A home appearances. Antonio Candreva has scored in each of his three home games against Empoli – two for Lazio, one at Inter.

Empoli’s 4-0 humiliation of Pescara was the only victory in their last 21 Serie A away fixtures, along with six draws and 14 defeats.

Atalanta are 17 points better off than at this stage last season. With 45 points after 24 rounds, it’s as many as they put together throughout the entire 2015-16 campaign.

The Orobici match their all-time record of six Serie A away victories, also set in 1961-62, 2000-01 and 2001-02.

Alejandro Gomez sets a new personal best of nine Serie A goals in a single season.

Torino got their first win of 2017 after four draws and two losses between Serie A and the Coppa Italia. Like Napoli, the Granata have now scored five or more goals in at least three different games this term.

Toro are the first team to score three goals in the opening 15 minutes of a Serie A match this season. The last time the Granata managed this feat was against Genoa on May 22, 1977.

Pescara leaked 11 goals in the last two Serie A games, the worst tally since Livorno’s 12 in 2005. However, it was the first time the Delfini scored three in a single top flight match since May 1993 against Juventus.

Andrea Belotti has scored five headers this season, matching Mauro Icardi’s tally. Il Gallo has found the net in six of his last eight Serie A appearances.

Ahmad Benali is the first Pescara player to bag a Serie A brace since Stefano Borgonovo in 1993.

Conceding 55 goals after 24 rounds, Pescara have the worst defensive record since Pro Patria’s 70 in 1955-56.

Arlind Ajeti is the second player this term to get on both sides of the scoresheet after Hugo Campagnaro in Pescara-Sampdoria.

Sassuolo fell to a third loss on the bounce in all competition, their worst run since March 2014. The Neroverdi are seven points worse off than at this stage last season.

Chievo are Alessandro Matri’s favourite victims, putting six goals past them.

Timo Letschert was sent off after two minutes and 57 seconds, the fastest dismissal of the campaign.

Chievo amassed seven points in the last three rounds and for the first time this season have managed two consecutive victories.

Roberto Inglese had never even managed a brace before, let alone a hat-trick. He is the fourth Chievo player to register a Serie A treble. All five of Inglese’s goals this season were in away fixtures.

