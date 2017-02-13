Montella: ‘Proud to coach this Milan’

By Football Italia staff

Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella is “proud to Coach these lads” after rescuing a point at Lazio.

The Rossoneri were ravaged by injury and under pressure for most of the match, but Suso’s late strike earned a draw. Click here for a match report.

“I’m much happier with this match than others where we got the same result,” Montella told Premium Sport.

“I’m increasingly proud to Coach these lads, who showed an incredible team spirit.

“Every Coach has his own analysis, there are many times where I’ve commented that we played better than the other team and then lost.

“The team expended every ounce of energy that we had after Bologna, we’ve had better days in terms of quality but this squad has made me emotional because of the effort they put in.

“It was a very difficult game, it wasn’t that we got our approach wrong. The whole left flank had never played together, as well as three of the four in the centre.

“The team is stronger than anything.”

Lazio were awarded a penalty on the stroke of half-time, while Ignazio Abate felt he should have had one for a foul by Senad Lulic.

“I don’t know if it was a penalty for them, I don’t know if it was one on Abate. We can’t always stand here criticising what happens on the pitch.”

Finally, the Coach was asked about Gigio Donarumma, who had yet another heroic game in the Rossoneri goal.

“I think Milan want to tie him down and that he loves Milan,” Montella assured.

“I’m happy to have him in the team.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.