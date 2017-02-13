De Vrij: ‘Feels like a loss’

By Football Italia staff

Stefan de Vrij admits Lazio’s draw with Milan “feels like a loss” and laments Gigio Donnarumma “miracles”.

The Biancocelesti had 23 shots, getting 10 on target, but could only manage a 1-1 draw with the Diavolo. Click here for a match report.

“This feels like a loss,” De Vrij told reporters after the match.

“We dominated and created a lot of chances, but we didn’t close the game out and we drew. We lacked a goal, it’s not like they had loads of chances.

“They had two shots and scored one goal, Donnarumma pulled off some miracles. Unfortunately that’s football. Suso managed to turn in the penalty box and get his shot away quickly.

“Europe? There will be other games, we’ll get back to work this week.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.