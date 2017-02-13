Inzaghi: ‘If Lazio could score...’

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi believes Lazio would be “fourth, if not third” if they could take their chances.

The Biancocelesti dominated against Milan tonight, but a late Suso equaliser saw them draw 1-1. Click here for a match report.

“There’s a lot of regret,” Inzaghi admitted in his post-match Press conference.

“This was a game which was there to be won, with 23 shots and we only scored with a penalty. Milan have great players, we couldn’t make it 2-0 and Suso equalised at the end.

“It’s still a source of pride to see Lazio play like that. We’ve deserved to win the last two matches at the Olimpico, we got one goal against Chievo and Milan but that doesn’t tell the full story.

“Performances don’t always go well, we’ll analyse what went wrong and then focus on Empoli.

“We had three on Suso, but we were afraid of fouling him. We gave Suso that half a metre and he was lethal. We’ll take the draw, we’ve been unlucky in recent matches at the Olimpico but we could have done more.

“We need to hold our hands up, but we’re playing good football.”

Inzaghi was a striker during his playing career, wasn’t he frustrated by his side’s finishing?

“It happens, even if it shouldn’t. Against Pescara we had seven shots and scored six goals, maybe we also need to make a small leap still.

“I’m happy with my forwards, and perhaps tonight we also had a bit of bad luck and [Gianluigi] Donnarumma did well too.

“It was the same story against Chievo, we’re missing six or seven points that we should have had with Chievo, Milan and at Torino.

“The teams around us aren’t dropping anything, the other teams win. In another League, with the points we should have had, we’d be fourth if not third.”

Federico Marchetti was sent for a scan on his knee, but the Coach doesn’t think he’s got ligament damage.

“He had a knee problem in the warm-up,” Inzaghi explained.

“He went for a scan, there shouldn’t be any ligament damage. It could be his meniscus.”

