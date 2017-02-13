‘De Boer had no time at Inter’

Frank de Boer’s twin brother, Ronald, says the Dutchman had no time at Inter, and rules-out Rangers.

De Boer replaced Roberto Mancini in the summer, but was sacked by the Nerazzurri after losing seven of his 14 games.

Both brothers played for Rangers, and the former Ajax boss has been linked with the job at Ibrox after Mark Warburton’s departure.

However, Ronald de Boer insists the experience with the Beneamata means his brother won’t take a job before the summer.

“He [Frank] will never take a team at this time of year,” De Boer told BBC Scotland.

“He told me, and I knew this already, that he's waiting probably until the end of April and then he will take his decision on what options are on the table.

“He wants to have a decent run-up. He had this lesson with Inter when he had only two weeks to start the league, he couldn't really prepare the team.

“I think he learned from that so he wants to have a good pre-season and get to know the players very well.

“He will never take, for example, the Rangers job just now. That's not in question.”

