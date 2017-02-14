NEWS
Tuesday February 14 2017
Reina: ‘Opportunity for Napoli’
By Football Italia staff

Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina calls Real Madrid “a great opportunity” and confirms “the idea is to get a result which will allow us to go through at San Paolo”.

The Partenopei face the reigning European champions at the Bernabeu tomorrow, and the Spaniard spoke to Cadena Ser about the match.

“This is a great opportunity for Napoli,” Reina said.

“The idea is to come back from Madrid with a result which will allow us to go through at San Paolo.

“I have a lot of respect for Lucas Vazquez, he’s a player who gives Real Madrid the balance they were missing.

“Cristiano Ronaldo? I wish I knew how he hit his penalties, I’ll have to look into his eyes to understand what he’s thinking.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies