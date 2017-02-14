Reina: ‘Opportunity for Napoli’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina calls Real Madrid “a great opportunity” and confirms “the idea is to get a result which will allow us to go through at San Paolo”.

The Partenopei face the reigning European champions at the Bernabeu tomorrow, and the Spaniard spoke to Cadena Ser about the match.

“This is a great opportunity for Napoli,” Reina said.

“The idea is to come back from Madrid with a result which will allow us to go through at San Paolo.

“I have a lot of respect for Lucas Vazquez, he’s a player who gives Real Madrid the balance they were missing.

“Cristiano Ronaldo? I wish I knew how he hit his penalties, I’ll have to look into his eyes to understand what he’s thinking.”

