Report: Roma stadium decision today

By Football Italia staff

A decision on Roma’s stadium is expected today, after a revised plan was submitted.

The original plans were rejected, but the Giallorossi were given the opportunity to submit plans for a scaled-back project.

Officials from the city council and the Lazio region are concerned by the flooding risk at Tor di Valle, as well as the huge infrastructure needed in a sparsely populated area.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the club are confident that their revised plan, will be approved and a decision should arrive today.

The new plans for the Stadio della Roma feature a 20-25 per cent reduction in the space required, the towers for the business park have been lowered and a bridge to provide an exit from Fiumicino has been removed.

There is also a saving of €50m on the expansion of the metro, after concerns were raised about the city paying for infrastructure to serve the club.

Now the city council must give their approval for the plans, after which the Conferenza di servizi can give the final go-ahead.

If the plans are approved, the next point of call would be to secure funding, with President James Pallotta already speaking with hedge funds and Chinese investors.

