NEWS
Tuesday February 14 2017
Tardelli: ‘How to stop Ronaldo…’
By Football Italia staff

Marco Tardelli believes Napoli are “ready to make the most” of playing Real Madrid, and explains how to stop Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Partenopei face the Champions League holders at the Bernabeu tomorrow, and the World Cup-winner has given Maurizio Sarri’s side some advice.

“Without doubt it’s a stadium which can be scary,” Tardelli said in an interview with Il Mattino.

“That’s the only uncertainty, figuring out how the Azzurri will react in Madrid against a team with huge European experience.

“Napoli have grown from that point of view though, with the way they’re playing they can cause problems for anyone, including Real Madrid.

“I see a Napoli in good form, they’re ready to make the most of this game.

“Ronaldo? You stop him by being balanced, playing as a team. Then there’s also a very good defender in [Kalidou] Koulibaly.

“Diego Maradona? It’s better to see him on the pitch, that’s how I imagine him, but it’ll be great to see him in the stands.”

