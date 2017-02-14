‘Banega won’t go to China’

By Football Italia staff

Ever Banega’s agent says there’s “nothing true” in speculation his client could leave Inter for Tianjin Quanjian.

The midfielder has struggled to settle at San Siro, and it has been suggested that he could make a €25m switch to the Chinese Super League.

The Chinese transfer window is open until the end of February, and it’s thought Fabio Cannavaro’s side are ready to offer €8m per season in salary to tempt Banega.

However, the former Sevilla man’s representative has now commented on the rumours, and insists there is no truth to them.

“There’s nothing true,” Marcelo Simonian sighed, speaking to Tuttomercatoweb.

“These are just classic market rumours, just chatter.”

