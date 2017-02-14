Roma face further stadium delay

By Football Italia staff

Roma’s new stadium will likely face a further delay, even if it gets approved today, as an appeal will go to the administrative court.

It’s expected that an answer will be given today on the revised Stadio della Roma project, and it appears the city may veto the proposal.

However, even if Campidoglio approves the new project, which would then in turn allow final approval from the Lazio region, an appeal will be lodged by Codacons.

The organisation operates to defend environmental and consumer rights, and has already announced that it will oppose the project.

“It’s absurd that Campidoglio has so far refused to listen to the public on what is a public work,” Codacons President Carlo Rienzi said in a statement.

“The stadium, which will have a huge impact on the city with thousands and thousands of cubic metres of concrete, must see Romans as its first beneficiaries.

“The lack of involvement of citizens in the stadium is likely to invalidate any administrative decision, which is why we ask mayor Raggi to include Codacons and environmental groups in the project, because otherwise the decision would be a political one with serious consequences for the citizenry.

“If the mayor presses ahead with the Stadio della Roma, it’s inevitable that there will be an appeal to the TAR of Lazio.”

Given the slow pace at which the Italian judiciary moves, any appeal to the administrative court would mean another significant delay.

The Green Party has already declared that it is against the project, due to the risk of flooding and the effect on residents of Tor di Valle.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.