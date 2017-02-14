Callejon: ‘Special game for me’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli forward Jose Callejon admits facing Real Madrid is “a very special game for me”.

The Spaniard joined the Partenopei from Los Merengues, and will renew acquaintances at the Bernabeu tomorrow.

“It’s a very special game for me,” Callejon admitted on Radio Onda Cero.

“We’re going to face a very strong side. If I score I won’t celebrate, I have huge respect for Real, the Bernabeu and their fans.

“My dream was to play with Real and I realised it. Then I didn’t have a lot of space and I wanted to play consistently.

“In that sense, Napoli was a good choice for me.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.