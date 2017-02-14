NEWS
Tuesday February 14 2017
Verratti agent: ‘If PSG can’t win CL…’
By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti’s agent warns his client wants to win the Champions League and “if it’s not possible at Paris Saint-Germain he’ll do it somewhere else…”

The Italian international has been in Ligue 1 since 2012, but has been heavily linked with the likes of Juventus, Inter and Barcelona.

The Italian international has been in Ligue 1 since 2012, but has been heavily linked with the likes of Juventus, Inter and Barcelona.

His representative has repeatedly warned that Verratti wants European success, and repeated that in an interview with L’Équipe.

“Our objective is always the same: to win the Champions League with PSG, which is the club’s objective,” Donato Di Campli told the sports newspaper.

“It’s not a question of getting Marco out at any cost, but he wants to win this competition. If it’s not possible with PSG he’ll do it somewhere else.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies