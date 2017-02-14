Verratti agent: ‘If PSG can’t win CL…’

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti’s agent warns his client wants to win the Champions League and “if it’s not possible at Paris Saint-Germain he’ll do it somewhere else…”



The Italian international has been in Ligue 1 since 2012, but has been heavily linked with the likes of Juventus, Inter and Barcelona.



His representative has repeatedly warned that Verratti wants European success, and repeated that in an interview with L’Équipe.

“Our objective is always the same: to win the Champions League with PSG, which is the club’s objective,” Donato Di Campli told the sports newspaper.

“It’s not a question of getting Marco out at any cost, but he wants to win this competition. If it’s not possible with PSG he’ll do it somewhere else.”

