Sousa to stay with Fiorentina?

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Sousa may stay at Fiorentina, depending on results over the next month.

It has been widely assumed that the Portuguese Coach will leave the Viola at the end of the season, possibly to replace Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus.

However, La Nazione is reporting this morning that it’s far from a settled issue, and much will depend on the next few games.

The three forthcoming Serie A games are Milan, Torino and Atalanta, which will be crucial in determining where Fiorentina finish this season.

In addition, the Viola have a Europa League tie with Borussia Monchengladbach, with the games to be played this week and next.

Given that there is an option to renew Sousa’s contract for a further year, it’s thought that positive results in these games could lead to a mutual decision to continue together.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.