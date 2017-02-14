Modric: ‘Midfield battle is crucial’

By Football Italia staff

Real Madrid’s Luka Modric believes “the midfield battle will be difficult” against Napoli, but it will also be crucial.

Los Merengues welcome Maurizio Sarri’s side to the Bernabeu tomorrow night, for the first leg of their Champions League Last 16 tie, and the Croatian addressed the media in the pre-match Press conference.

“Napoli are a good team, not only in midfield but in attack too,” Modric warned.

“Obviously the midfield battle will be difficult, it will be important for us to start the match well in there. We hope to get a good result.

“Napoli are on a good run and they’re playing well, but we’re at home and we want to win by playing a good game without conceding a goal.

“We’ve been training well, and we’re ready to go out onto the pitch and get a result.”

Diego Maradona will attend the match to support the Partenopei, and Modric was asked if that will provide the Italians with extra motivation.

“I’ve already met him, I’ve met him several times, most recently at a gala evening. He’s one of the best players in history, and we’re happy that he’ll be here to see the game and watch us play.

“I’m expecting a great game, we have a proud history in the Champions League and we expect the fans to be behind us from the start as always.

“Diego is one of the best in history, we’re happy that he’s here and thank God he’s not playing!”

