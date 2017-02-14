Zidane: ‘Bale could be called’

By Football Italia staff

Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane confirms Gareth Bale could be called-up for Napoli but “we must proceed with caution”.

The Welsh international hasn’t played since November due to an ankle injury, but has returned to training with the rest of the squad.

“He’s back in the group, he’s trained twice and he’s fine,” Zidane confirmed in his pre-match Press conference. “He’s recovered, so we’ll see if he’ll be called-up. He spent three months out so we must proceed with caution.

“Toni Kroos? He’s ready, he’s strong. I have 24 players, Bale included.”

Real Madrid have scored in their last 40 games in a row, but in the Champions League it’s also important not to concede…

“Yes, that’s always the case. There’s the return leg to come and we need to keep a clean sheet at home.

“Tomorrow it will be important not to concede, we aware of our results and it’s a 50-50 game tomorrow. We know they’re strong and that they can cause us problems.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.