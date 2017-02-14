Dos Santos: ‘Honour to face Totti’

By Football Italia staff

Villarreal’s Jonathan Dos Santos warns Roma have “a team full of stars” and calls it “an honour” to face Francesco Totti.

The Giallorossi meet the Spanish side in the first leg of their Europa League Last 32 match on Thursday, and the Mexican international is expecting a tough game.

“Roma have a team full of stars and we know it’ll be difficult,” Dos Santos said in a Press conference.

“We’ll use our weapons though. We’ll have to use our strength in the match and at the same time be very careful, because it’ll be a game which is decided on the details.

“To face a player like Totti is just an honour, he’s an example of professionalism for every player.”

