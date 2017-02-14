Milik, Tonelli in Napoli squad

By Football Italia staff

Arkadiusz Milik and Lorenzo Tonelli are both included in the Napoli squad to face Real Madrid.

The Partenopei are travelling to Spain this afternoon for the first leg of their Champions League Last 16 tie, and named their squad before flying out.

Polish striker Milik is included in the squad, having recovered from a cruciate ligament injury which looked set to see him miss the game.

The 22-year-old has been included in the past two Serie A squads, but hasn’t actually played since October 10.

Also included is centre-back Tonelli, who hasn’t featured since the 2-1 win over Milan on January 21.

The defender has seen his impact limited by injury since signing from Empoli in the summer, making just three appearances, though he did score two goals in those games.

Napoli squad to face Real Madrid: Reina, Rafael, Sepe, Albiol, Chiriches, Maksimovic, Ghoulam, Hysaj, Koulibaly, Maggio, Strinic, Tonelli, Allan, Diawara, Giaccherini, Rog, Hamsik, Jorginho, Zielinski, Callejon, Pavoletti, Insigne, Mertens, Milik

