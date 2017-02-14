NEWS
Tuesday February 14 2017
Official: Bale out for Napoli
By Football Italia staff

Gareth Bale has officially been left out of the Real Madrid squad for tomorrow’s Napoli game.

The Welshman has been out with an ankle injury since November, but had returned to training with the squad this week.

Coach Zinedine Zidane had said today that he may call Bale up for the match, but it appears he has decided that the forward isn’t fit enough.

Toni Kroos is included in the squad, along with big names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata and Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid squad to face Napoli: Navas, Kiko Casilla, Ruben Yanez, Carvajal, Pepe, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo,  Kroos, James, Casemiro, Kovacic, Modric, Isco, Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema, Lucas Vazquez, Morata

