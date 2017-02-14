Saponara: ‘Empoli story was over’

By Football Italia staff

Riccardo Saponara believes his story with Empoli was over - “when we got this Fiorentina offer, we both agreed it was the best solution”.

The attacking midfielder joined the Viola in the January transfer window, having spent five-and-a-half seasons with the Tuscan club in two separate spells.

“My arrival in Florence was very fast,” Saponara recalled, speaking to Il Tirreno.

“In reality I’d known for a few days that Fiorentina were interested in me, but I didn’t think that an offer would come or that it would lead to my signing.

“I’m happy with Empoli and I’m grateful to have this chance.

“Was the story over with them? I think so, when we got this offer from the Viola we both agreed it was the best solution.

“I’ve found surprising affection in Florence, on Saturday I was stunned by the ovation of the Franchi when I went onto the pitch.

“Now I’ll have to repay all this confidence that the club has shown in me when I certainly wasn’t in the best period of my career.”

