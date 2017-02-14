ADL: ’San Paolo with 20,000 seats’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis explains his idea of a 20,000-seater stadium to replace San Paolo.

The film producer has been vocal about his idea of reducing capacities to create a more luxurious experience, given the impact television viewing has had on attendances.

“[It would be] 20,000 members,” De Laurentiis told fans before flying out to Madrid for the Champions League match with Real Madrid.

“A stadium of 20,000 seats with armchairs in human skin like Fantozzi [an over-the-top and satirical ‘symbol of power’ in the Italian comedy films about hapless clerk Ugo Fantozzi].

“It’s not tiny, 20,000 seats, because even then you have to think that you’re talking about a club, a private circle. If you sign up at a tennis club, they want to know what you do, who you are.

“Then with 20,000 seats we could also give away 5,000 seats to less well-off, those who are studying, who will go to University.”

