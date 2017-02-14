Totti back in Roma squad

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Totti is back in the Roma squad to face Villarreal, with Thomas Vermaelen also included.

The Giallorossi captain had been struggling with injury, and missed the weekend win over Crotone, but he’s in the squad for Thursday’s Europa League match.

Belgian international Vermaelen hasn’t featured since January 29, but is also included for the trip to Spain.

Roma squad to face Villarreal: Alisson, Lobont, Szczesny, Manolas, Palmieri, Mario Rui, Fazio, Vermaelen, Bruno Peres, Juan Jesus, Rüdiger, Gerson, De Rossi, Perotti, Strootman, Paredes, Nainggolan, Salah, El Shaarawy, Totti, Dzeko

